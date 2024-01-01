Good Neighbor High CBD 1:1, sativa 48% CBD | 48% THC
Modeled after Jack Herer & AC/DC
Flavor: Pine, Citrus, Wood Aroma: Bright and Earthy Feeling: Happy, Functional and Productive Top Terpenes: alpha-Pinene, delta-Limonene, Terpinolene
Halara & Country Cannabis teamed up to help you win the day with the world’s most productive vape.
Formulated with absolutely no diluents to stabilize the CBD, we push the limits of purity for a great, yet subtle high every time.
Inspired by Country Cannabis's award-winning light cannabis strain, Good Neighbor, this vape combines the best of classic strains Jack Herer and AC/DC into a perfectly balanced high CBD oil.
Flavorful. Balanced. Fresh. Productive.
Good Neighbor offers a balanced blend of THC and CBD, providing a more well-rounded experience. It’s crafted to spark productivity while allowing you to stay focused and motivated. Whether you're embarking on new adventures or checking off your daily tasks, Good Neighbor is here to help you do it with a smile.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy— the perfect manifesto for the cannabis community and our brand. We're an owner-operated team founded by three chemical engineers in Santa Rosa, CA. We collaborate with industry experts to bring the finest products to market. Our custom-crafted vape cartridges are a testament to our commitment to quality, allowing you to enjoy life and take it easy.