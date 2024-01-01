Good Neighbor High CBD 1:1, sativa

48% CBD | 48% THC



Modeled after Jack Herer & AC/DC



Flavor: Pine, Citrus, Wood

Aroma: Bright and Earthy

Feeling: Happy, Functional and Productive

Top Terpenes: alpha-Pinene, delta-Limonene, Terpinolene



Halara & Country Cannabis teamed up to help you win the day with the world’s most productive vape.



Formulated with absolutely no diluents to stabilize the CBD, we push the limits of purity for a great, yet subtle high every time.



Inspired by Country Cannabis's award-winning light cannabis strain, Good Neighbor, this vape combines the best of classic strains Jack Herer and AC/DC into a perfectly balanced high CBD oil.



Flavorful. Balanced. Fresh. Productive.



Good Neighbor offers a balanced blend of THC and CBD, providing a more well-rounded experience. It’s crafted to spark productivity while allowing you to stay focused and motivated. Whether you're embarking on new adventures or checking off your daily tasks, Good Neighbor is here to help you do it with a smile.

