Strawnana Smoothie High CBD 3:1, hybrid

73% CBD | 23% THC | >1% CBG



Strawnana x Tangerine Dream x Banana OG



Flavor: Strawberry and candied banana front with creamy tangerine undertones

Aroma: Sweet and tropical

Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Compassionate

Top Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene, alpha-Humulene



Our High CBD products are formulated with no diluents to stabilize CBD. Halara High CBD cartridges are pure and consistent, with mindfully engineered hardware for great tastes, and big clouds.



Our High CBD line focuses on common ratios to engineer the perfect high for each person. We offer our CBD products in common ratios: 1:1, 2:1, 3:1, 4:1.



We push the limits of purity for a great, yet subtle high, each time you enjoy a Halara High CBD cartridge. These High CBD cartridges are great for daytime sipping or nighttime recovery.



Gentle, dosed, subtle, clean

