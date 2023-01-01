Flavor: Strawberry and candied banana front with creamy tangerine undertones Aroma: Sweet and tropical Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Compassionate Top Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene, alpha-Humulene
Our High CBD products are formulated with no diluents to stabilize CBD. Halara High CBD cartridges are pure and consistent, with mindfully engineered hardware for great tastes, and big clouds.
Our High CBD line focuses on common ratios to engineer the perfect high for each person. We offer our CBD products in common ratios: 1:1, 2:1, 3:1, 4:1.
We push the limits of purity for a great, yet subtle high, each time you enjoy a Halara High CBD cartridge. These High CBD cartridges are great for daytime sipping or nighttime recovery.
Gentle, dosed, subtle, clean
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy— the perfect manifesto for the cannabis community and our brand. We're an owner-operated team founded by three chemical engineers in Santa Rosa, CA. We collaborate with industry experts to bring the finest products to market. Our custom-crafted vape cartridges are a testament to our commitment to quality, allowing you to enjoy life and take it easy.