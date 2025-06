Cannalope Chronic, Hybrid

90+% THC | <1% CBD | 4.2% CBG



Inspired by Cannalope Kush x Melonade

Take a flavorful trip to the fruit stand with Cannalope Chronic, a vibrant hybrid strain that delivers smooth and mouthwatering vapor. This vape is packed with sweet, sun-kissed melon notes and a citrusy zing that’s as refreshing as it is satisfying. Whether you're looking to elevate your mood or simply float into mellow vibes, Cannaloupe Chronic brings a juicy punch of flavor with every puff.

The experience begins with a burst of fruity sweetness, led by ripe cantaloupe and honeyed melon, lightly accented by hints of sugary citrus peels. The exhale is smooth and clean; the finish lingers with notes of creamy melon nectar and a gentle sugar-glazed citrus undertone that leaves your palate refreshed and craving more.



Flavor: Cantaloupe, Sugary, Citrus

Aroma: Sweet sugary cantaloupes

Feeling: Relaxed and happy

Top Terpenes: D-Limonene, B-Pinene, B-Myrcene

Consistent and pure. The high potency you want with crafted terpene blends for excellent flavor. Distillate done right.

Recommended Voltage: 2.5-4V

