Kush Cookies, Indica 90+% THC | <2% CBD | CBG Inspired by GSC x OG Kush
Satisfy your sweet tooth and soothe your soul with Kush Cookies, a decadent indica-dominant strain that wraps you in warm, dessert-like flavor from the very first hit. This vape is a smooth, flavorful treat perfect for winding down and indulging in a little edible-style luxury—without the wait. The inhale has soft, doughy cookie notes that melt on the tongue, layered with vanilla frosting, warm cake batter and spice. The exhale is a gentle swirl of sweet spice—cardamom, cinnamon, and a touch of clove—rounds out the experience, leaving a cozy, bakery-fresh finish.
Flavor: Cookie, Vanilla, Chai Aroma: Fresh baked cookies and chai Feeling: Cozy and Calm Top Terpenes: Pinene, Limonene, Caryophyllene Consistent and pure. The high potency you want with crafted terpene blends for excellent flavor. Distillate done right.
Kush Cookies, Indica 90+% THC | <2% CBD | CBG Inspired by GSC x OG Kush
Satisfy your sweet tooth and soothe your soul with Kush Cookies, a decadent indica-dominant strain that wraps you in warm, dessert-like flavor from the very first hit. This vape is a smooth, flavorful treat perfect for winding down and indulging in a little edible-style luxury—without the wait. The inhale has soft, doughy cookie notes that melt on the tongue, layered with vanilla frosting, warm cake batter and spice. The exhale is a gentle swirl of sweet spice—cardamom, cinnamon, and a touch of clove—rounds out the experience, leaving a cozy, bakery-fresh finish.
Flavor: Cookie, Vanilla, Chai Aroma: Fresh baked cookies and chai Feeling: Cozy and Calm Top Terpenes: Pinene, Limonene, Caryophyllene Consistent and pure. The high potency you want with crafted terpene blends for excellent flavor. Distillate done right.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy— the perfect manifesto for the cannabis community and our brand. We're an owner-operated team founded by three chemical engineers in Santa Rosa, CA. We collaborate with industry experts to bring the finest products to market. Our custom-crafted vape cartridges are a testament to our commitment to quality, allowing you to enjoy life and take it easy.