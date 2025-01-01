Kush Cookies, Indica

90+% THC | <2% CBD | CBG

Inspired by GSC x OG Kush



Satisfy your sweet tooth and soothe your soul with Kush Cookies, a decadent indica-dominant strain that wraps you in warm, dessert-like flavor from the very first hit. This vape is a smooth, flavorful treat perfect for winding down and indulging in a little edible-style luxury—without the wait.

The inhale has soft, doughy cookie notes that melt on the tongue, layered with vanilla frosting, warm cake batter and spice.

The exhale is a gentle swirl of sweet spice—cardamom, cinnamon, and a touch of clove—rounds out the experience, leaving a cozy, bakery-fresh finish.



Flavor: Cookie, Vanilla, Chai

Aroma: Fresh baked cookies and chai

Feeling: Cozy and Calm

Top Terpenes: Pinene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

Consistent and pure. The high potency you want with crafted terpene blends for excellent flavor. Distillate done right.



read more