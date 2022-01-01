LAVA BERRIES



Sweet, Blackberry, Chocolate



Modeled after Lava Cake and Boysenberry strains, this indica packs a deliciously sweet taste and a sedative punch.



Rich in a dark berry taste with chocolate and nutty sweetness. You’ll be reminded of taking a bite out of a molten chocolate cake with dark berries oozing from the middle. Earthy, musky, fuel-like undertones round out the sweet flavors to bring you a delightful, mouthwatering finish.



There’s more to cannabis than THC. We highlight the alternate cannabinoids present in the full cannabinoid spectrum. THCV, CBG, CBC feature prominently in our product lines and enhance your experience.



Consistency and purity are key. We use the strain terpenes to provide you the same high, every time. Our High THC products test at 90% THC and above, every time.



Potent, pure, smooth, consistent



Distillate done right.



This product is highly refined and accurately formulated for consistency and quality. Very High THC for a strong hit, and mindfully engineered hardware for great tastes, and big clouds.