Mochi Paws, sativa

90+% THC | <1% CBD | CBG



Inspired by Mochi

Proceeds go towards feeding shelter animals throughout California.



Flavor: Sweet and creamy rice fronts, vanilla and wheaty undertones with a subtle strawberry finish

Aroma: Sweet rice

Feeling: Sedative and creative

Our popular charity release is back again! MOCHI PAWS



This cart has a subtly toasted, sweet rice flavor that finishes with notes of vanilla for a unique experience.



Proceeds from this product will go towards providing meals for shelter animals all over California. We love our pets here at Halara, and are delighted to turn our charitable efforts towards the pet population.



Consistent and pure. The high potency you want with crafted terpene blends for excellent flavor. Distillate done right.

