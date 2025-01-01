About this product
Product Name: Wicked Apple
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage/Crosses: Modeled after Apple Fritter
THC % = 90+%
CBD % = <1%
Alternate Cannabinoid = 1.4% CBG
Total Cannabinoids % = 95%
Flavor: Wicked Apple bursts open with the crisp sweetness of Granny Smith apples, delivering a juicy tartness that melts into warm notes of baked pie and golden pastry. Cinnamon undertones weave through the experience, adding gentle spice over layers of buttery crust, while a creamy vanilla richness rounds out the body. The finish lingers with tender pie crust and spiced fruit, leaving behind a smooth apple sweetness and comforting pastry warmth that keeps you reaching for another pull.
Aroma: Fresh baked apple pie
Feeling: Relaxed and Giggly
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene
Recommended Voltage: 2.5-4V
Tags: Apple, Green Apple, Pastry, Pie, Baked, Warm, Welcoming, Sweet, Creamy, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Spice, Smooth, Fruit, High, Potent, Golden, Buttery, Tender, Rich, wicked, movie, wicked 2,
About this brand
Halara
Halara is a Greek word meaning “take it easy”—and that’s exactly what we’re all about. Based in Santa Rosa, CA, we’re an owner-operated team passionate about crafting clean, reliable, and flavorful cannabis products that make it easier to unwind, recharge, and enjoy the moment.
Our vape cartridges are carefully made with quality ingredients and thoughtful formulations, so every pull delivers smooth flavor and a consistent experience. Whether you’re looking to kick back after a long day, spark creativity, or share good times with friends, Halara helps you take it easy.
Our vape cartridges are carefully made with quality ingredients and thoughtful formulations, so every pull delivers smooth flavor and a consistent experience. Whether you’re looking to kick back after a long day, spark creativity, or share good times with friends, Halara helps you take it easy.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001298-LIC
- CA, US: DCC-10004369
