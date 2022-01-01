Forbidden Roses, indica-hybrid



5.6% Terps

76% THC | Less than 1% CBD

80% Total Cannabinoids



Forbidden Roses is our proprietary blend of the Forbidden Fruit and Roses strains. Combining these strains creates a delightfully fresh and floral flavor, with musky undertones. The aroma is sweet and floral, with notes of pine, berries, and passionfruit.



We are excited to announce the release of Forbidden Roses, a new addition to our charity limited release series. We have selected Sweetleaf Collective, a cannabis compassion program, as the organization we will be partnering with for this product.



Halara has committed to donate a portion of the profits from this cartridge towards the efforts of Sweetleaf Collective. Through the purchase of each vape cartridge, you will be helping to provide access to a free eighth (1/8) of medical cannabis for a patient in need.



______



Our cartridges are made with one ingredient: 100% strain specific live resin



All of our cartridges use the ceramic core and precisely sized holes to produce the desired puff size.



These carts are an accurate representation of the flower the oil came from. Minimally processed, no additives, no distillation. They are for connoisseurs who want the flower experience in a convenient format. Great for the connoisseur of weed. Single strain, entourage effect, weedy flavor. Fully ceramic cartridge, optimized



Our flavors and strain availability for our Live Diamond Sauce line rotates based on seasonal availability and is quick to sell out! Small batch, artisan products that let the flavor of the strain shine.