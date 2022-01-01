About this product
This premium variable temp battery has been engineered to optimize your experience with Halara products. It features three different heating temps to be sure you have the perfect voltage for your cartridge.
Low temps (1.7V, 2.5V, 3.2V, 4V)
900mah with extra long battery life
510 thread compatible
Dual charger compatibility
Luxurious, soft touch finish
Low temps (1.7V, 2.5V, 3.2V, 4V)
900mah with extra long battery life
510 thread compatible
Dual charger compatibility
Luxurious, soft touch finish
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Halara
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy. The art of halara is one the most revered aspects of Greek life. Halara is nothing short of a lifestyle, meaning 'relaxed' and 'laid-back'. To us, Halara is the perfect manifesto for the cannabis
community and the best representation of our brand. We create high quality, dynamically engineered products that allow you to enjoy life and take it easy.
Halara is operated out of Santa Rosa, CA and is owner operated. We employ a small team of passionate individuals who are excited to provide premium products to the California cannabis community. Halara is a registered BCorp, meaning that we donate a portion of our profits to charitable organizations. We work with organizations throughout California by releasing limited edition products that highlight the causes and donate profits back to the impacted community.
community and the best representation of our brand. We create high quality, dynamically engineered products that allow you to enjoy life and take it easy.
Halara is operated out of Santa Rosa, CA and is owner operated. We employ a small team of passionate individuals who are excited to provide premium products to the California cannabis community. Halara is a registered BCorp, meaning that we donate a portion of our profits to charitable organizations. We work with organizations throughout California by releasing limited edition products that highlight the causes and donate profits back to the impacted community.