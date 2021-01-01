About this product

Just like all our great THC products, this will produce a sense of euphoria or “high” to light up your day or slow down your evening. Try it with music or your favorite funny movie and giggle a little, or maybe even a lot. Replace your high-calorie cocktails with a zero-calorie alternative that leaves you feeling better the next morning, not worse. Just like all HBH products, the THC here is derived from federally legal hemp products and is therefore exempt from being treated like marijuana sourced THC.