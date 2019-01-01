 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Hälsa Topicals
Hälsa Topicals Cover Photo

Hälsa Topicals

High Terpene Essential Oil Roll Ons

Hälsa Topicals featured photo 1

About Hälsa Topicals

Hälsa Topicals was established in September 2015, born out of love and dedication to provide a form of medicine which delivers only positive and healing benefits. Our team of experts is focused on empowering and educating others to have the resources to heal themselves. Hälsa, Swedish for “health,” is dedicated to providing products that make a difference for people while also transforming the prevailing stigma of cannabis. From cultivation to extraction to formulation, each member of our team ensures consistent dedication to knowledgeable and professional practices. Our team has obtained various degrees ranging from from environmental studies to biochemistry. The multi-faceted skill set that our members provide has created not only an exceptional team and an elite product line, but also a community of loving and passionate friends.

Lubricants & oils

more products

Available in

United States, California