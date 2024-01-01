Take a tropical escape with the Aloha Punch 1g distillate cartridge from Happy Daze. Infused with high-potency distillate and botanical terpenes, this flavor packs a punch of fruity goodness, blending vibrant notes of tropical fruits for a refreshing, island-inspired experience. The CCell cartridge ensures smooth, clean hits without overheating, while the long-lasting flavor transports you to paradise with every puff. Sourced from our cultivation facilities in Salinas and Rio Vista, CA, this cart brings sunshine to your day no matter where you are.
Welcome to the world of Happy Daze™, where nostalgia meets innovation in one of our newest and most extraordinary product lines. Designed to uplift your spirits and inspire carefree moments, Happy Daze™ is a celebration of all things joyful and psychedelic. Currently featuring a delightful selection of vapes, drinks, and infused pre-rolls, our brand is a testament to the boundless possibilities of cannabis. Check out our website at https://happydazeofficial.com