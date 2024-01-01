Take a tropical escape with the Aloha Punch 1g distillate cartridge from Happy Daze. Infused with high-potency distillate and botanical terpenes, this flavor packs a punch of fruity goodness, blending vibrant notes of tropical fruits for a refreshing, island-inspired experience. The CCell cartridge ensures smooth, clean hits without overheating, while the long-lasting flavor transports you to paradise with every puff. Sourced from our cultivation facilities in Salinas and Rio Vista, CA, this cart brings sunshine to your day no matter where you are.

Show more