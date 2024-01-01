Experience a refreshing twist on a classic with our Apple Juice from Happy Daze. Each 12oz bottle is infused with 100mg of THC, offering a perfectly balanced, uplifting experience. Sweetened with real cane sugar for an authentic apple taste, this drink delivers a crisp, tart flavor that will make you feel like you’re enjoying a fresh, orchard-picked apple. Enjoy the smooth, delightful taste and let the effects of our premium distillate take you to a state of relaxation and bliss. Perfect for a chill afternoon or a mellow evening.
Welcome to the world of Happy Daze™, where nostalgia meets innovation in one of our newest and most extraordinary product lines. Designed to uplift your spirits and inspire carefree moments, Happy Daze™ is a celebration of all things joyful and psychedelic. Currently featuring a delightful selection of vapes, drinks, and infused pre-rolls, our brand is a testament to the boundless possibilities of cannabis. Check out our website at https://happydazeofficial.com