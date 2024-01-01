Experience a refreshing twist on a classic with our Apple Juice from Happy Daze. Each 12oz bottle is infused with 100mg of THC, offering a perfectly balanced, uplifting experience. Sweetened with real cane sugar for an authentic apple taste, this drink delivers a crisp, tart flavor that will make you feel like you’re enjoying a fresh, orchard-picked apple. Enjoy the smooth, delightful taste and let the effects of our premium distillate take you to a state of relaxation and bliss. Perfect for a chill afternoon or a mellow evening.



