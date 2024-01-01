Sweet and tangy, the Blue Razz 1g distillate cartridge from Happy Daze delivers a bold burst of berry goodness with each puff. Packed with potent distillate and botanical terpenes, this cart offers a perfectly balanced experience of fruity sweetness and smooth vapor. The premium CCell hardware ensures every hit is clean and full of flavor, without overheating. Sourced from our top-tier cultivation facilities in Salinas and Rio Vista, CA, the Blue Razz cart provides a long-lasting, flavorful journey to blissful relaxation.
Welcome to the world of Happy Daze™, where nostalgia meets innovation in one of our newest and most extraordinary product lines. Designed to uplift your spirits and inspire carefree moments, Happy Daze™ is a celebration of all things joyful and psychedelic. Currently featuring a delightful selection of vapes, drinks, and infused pre-rolls, our brand is a testament to the boundless possibilities of cannabis. Check out our website at https://happydazeofficial.com