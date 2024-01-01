Indulge in the rich, fruity essence of the Concord Grape 1g distillate cartridge from Happy Daze. This flavor-packed cart brings the classic, sweet taste of ripe Concord grapes to life, offering a deliciously nostalgic experience with every inhale. Crafted with high-potency distillate and natural botanical terpenes, it ensures a potent and flavorful session. The CCell hardware delivers smooth, clean hits without any overheating, while the long-lasting flavor profile keeps you savoring each puff. Proudly produced from our Salinas and Rio Vista, CA, facilities, Concord Grape provides a juicy, grape-filled escape in every drag.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Welcome to the world of Happy Daze™, where nostalgia meets innovation in one of our newest and most extraordinary product lines. Designed to uplift your spirits and inspire carefree moments, Happy Daze™ is a celebration of all things joyful and psychedelic. Currently featuring a delightful selection of vapes, drinks, and infused pre-rolls, our brand is a testament to the boundless possibilities of cannabis. Check out our website at https://happydazeofficial.com