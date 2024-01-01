Refresh your senses with the Grape Limeade 1g distillate cartridge from Happy Daze. This unique blend combines the tart zest of lime with the sweet, juicy flavor of grapes, creating a tantalizing and invigorating taste experience. Crafted with high-potency distillate and natural botanical terpenes, it promises a flavorful and effective session. The CCell hardware delivers smooth, clean hits without overheating, and the long-lasting flavor profile ensures each puff is as refreshing as the last. Sourced from our Salinas and Rio Vista, CA, facilities, Grape Limeade is your perfect blend of fruity and tangy.
No product reviews
Welcome to the world of Happy Daze™, where nostalgia meets innovation in one of our newest and most extraordinary product lines. Designed to uplift your spirits and inspire carefree moments, Happy Daze™ is a celebration of all things joyful and psychedelic. Currently featuring a delightful selection of vapes, drinks, and infused pre-rolls, our brand is a testament to the boundless possibilities of cannabis. Check out our website at https://happydazeofficial.com