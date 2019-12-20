HAPPY Delta
About this product
For that mellow Delta 8 high, try Happy’s Watermelon OG Delta 8 disposable. Whether you want to enjoy it at home or on the go, this D8 Indica disposable is a portable and maintenance-free way to enjoy the benefits of Delta 8. You can expect a fruity smoke that tastes of grapes with pleasingly sour notes. Each Delta 8 Watermelon disposable offers:
- 300 3-second draws
- Relaxing high from Watermelon OG (Indica)
- Portable and lightweight product
- Immediate vaping without maintenance or setup
Watermelon effects
Reported by real people like you
197 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
