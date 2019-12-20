About this product

For that mellow Delta 8 high, try Happy’s Watermelon OG Delta 8 disposable. Whether you want to enjoy it at home or on the go, this D8 Indica disposable is a portable and maintenance-free way to enjoy the benefits of Delta 8. You can expect a fruity smoke that tastes of grapes with pleasingly sour notes. Each Delta 8 Watermelon disposable offers:



- 300 3-second draws

- Relaxing high from Watermelon OG (Indica)

- Portable and lightweight product

- Immediate vaping without maintenance or setup