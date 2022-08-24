Have you ever seen a food so delicious that it makes your mouth water just by looking at the picture? If this hasn’t happened yet then congratulations because we’re about to share some amazing news! Happy Hemp Delta 8 Rainbow Sour Belts are both pain relieving and anxiety-reducing with all of its natural benefits from Delta 8 THC! Delta-8 is the new Delta-9!



If you struggle from negative side effects caused by THC, Delta 8 side effects are much more mild. The majority of Delta-8 users don’t experience anxiety or paranoia.



Most users experience extreme relaxation, euphoria, and pain relief. Delta 8 edibles are a great way to relish in all of these wonderful potential benefits. And Happy Hemp makes the best Delta 8 edibles around!



So let’s get into it. What makes Delta-8 so special? And why should you buy Delta-8 edibles?



What are Happy Hemp Delta-8 Sour Belt Ribbons?

You’ll fall in love with these little ribbon-shaped Delta-8 edibles. If you enjoy JustCBD CBD Infused Ribbons, then you’re sure to enjoy our Delta 8 version as well!



They may help you relax after a long day. Your body may feel heavy and your mind may be more at ease.



They can make your favorite TV show a little more interesting because of the “high” they may induce.



They might also be used to help you get a rejuvenating night’s sleep when your thoughts are racing.