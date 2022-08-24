About this product
If you want a more laid-back “high” that provides all the same health benefits, look no further. Delta-8 THC is a more gentle way to consume THC. Delta 8 THC may help ease anxiety, provide better sleep, lower chronic pain, and more. And if you’re prone to negative side effects, Delta 8 may have considerably less side effects than traditional Delta-9 THC.
What are Happy Hemp Delta 8 Peach Rings?
Our Happy Hemp CBD Peach Rings are well-beloved. So we took that same great taste and used Delta-8 instead! These Delta 8 Peach Ring edibles will become a staple in your cannabinoid cabinet. If you love our CBD gummies, give our delicious Delta 8 Peach Ring gummies a try!
Looking for a good night of slumber? Consider using Delta-8 for sleep. Almost half of all Americans report feeling tired during the day. Sometimes you need a little help catching those zzz’s when you lead a busy life. Delta-8 for sleep helps ease your mind and body.
Cannabinoids for chronic pain are very effective. Our peach rings may help lower chronic pain. This allows you to live a more fulfilling, peaceful life. Using Delta-8 for chronic pain may be a fantastic natural remedy.
You might be used to using our Happy Hemp CBD Peach Rings for anxiety. Our new peach rings use Delta-8 for anxiety, too. Most people live very stressful lives! You deserve to catch a break. Delta-8 may calm you down- both your body and your mind. Your muscles may relax and your racing thoughts might diminish.
About this brand
Happy Hemp
Happy Hemp CBD Edibles and Topicals are the perfect way to enjoy cannabidiol. Made with purest, high quality extract and every product we sell is triple tested for both potency AND safety! Check out our full line of edibles & topicals that will bring you #sweetrelief Proudly made in America!