If you want a more laid-back “high” that provides all the same health benefits, look no further. Delta-8 THC is a more gentle way to consume THC. Delta 8 THC may help ease anxiety, provide better sleep, lower chronic pain, and more. And if you’re prone to negative side effects, Delta 8 may have considerably less side effects than traditional Delta-9 THC.



What are Happy Hemp Delta 8 Peach Rings?

Our Happy Hemp CBD Peach Rings are well-beloved. So we took that same great taste and used Delta-8 instead! These Delta 8 Peach Ring edibles will become a staple in your cannabinoid cabinet. If you love our CBD gummies, give our delicious Delta 8 Peach Ring gummies a try!



Looking for a good night of slumber? Consider using Delta-8 for sleep. Almost half of all Americans report feeling tired during the day. Sometimes you need a little help catching those zzz’s when you lead a busy life. Delta-8 for sleep helps ease your mind and body.



Cannabinoids for chronic pain are very effective. Our peach rings may help lower chronic pain. This allows you to live a more fulfilling, peaceful life. Using Delta-8 for chronic pain may be a fantastic natural remedy.



You might be used to using our Happy Hemp CBD Peach Rings for anxiety. Our new peach rings use Delta-8 for anxiety, too. Most people live very stressful lives! You deserve to catch a break. Delta-8 may calm you down- both your body and your mind. Your muscles may relax and your racing thoughts might diminish.