Processed in a facility that also processes foods containing wheat. Melatonin may cause drowsiness or sleepiness. Do not take when driving, operating machinery, or engaging in activity that requires alertness. This product is not intended to treat insomnia or other sleep disorders.



Ingredients: CORN SYRUP, SUGAR, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, GELATIN, CITRIC ACID, ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, TITANIUM DIOXIDE, YELLOW #5, RED #40, BLUE #1, CANNABIDIOL (CBD), MELATONIN.



Supplement Facts Amount per Serving

72, Serving size: 2 pcs (12.5g), Amount per serving: Calories 45, Total Fat 0g (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g (0% DV), Cholesterol 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 8mg (<1% DV), Total Carb. 11g (2% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV), Total Sugars: 8g (15% DV).



Dosage: Our suggested dosage is 0.25mg CBD multiplied by your body weight (in pounds) on a daily basis. For example, a 120 pound person should take 30mg CBD daily (0.25 x 120 = 30) and a 200 pound person should take 50mg CBD daily (0.25 x 200 = 50).