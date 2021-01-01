About this product

Our Pain Freeze Cream is made in the USA! Happy Hemp Pain Gel is a great way to treat your body to the relieving power of CBD.



Features:



Deep Penetrating Pain Relief Gel

Extra-Strength

Reduce Inflammation

Soothe Aches and Sore Muscles

Premium Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil

Travel Friendly/Portable



How it works:



When you topically apply Happy Hemp CBD Pain Cream, the CBD is absorbed through your body’s largest organ: the skin! The natural benefits of CBD, coupled with the cooling and soothing properties of menthol provide a soothing relief for aches, pains, cramps and more! Want to learn more about topical CBD? Read our blog!



How to apply CBD Pain Freeze Cream?



To apply Happy Hemp CBD Pain Cream, first remove the lid. Apply the CBD Gel roller to the area of discomfort and carefully rub into your skin until it is completely dry. Wash hands after use.



Dosage: Our suggested dosage is 0.25mg CBD multiplied by your body weight (in pounds) on a daily basis. For example, a 120 pound person should take 30mg CBD daily (0.25 x 120 = 30) and a 200 pound person should take 50mg CBD daily (0.25 x 200 = 50).