About this product

Our delicious, bite-sized rainbow belts that will jump-start your taste buds and satisfy your sour craving. Each belt consists of four delectable flavors – Blue Raspberry, Tutti Fruitti, Strawberry and Green Apple!

DOES NOT CONTAIN GELATIN 100% VEGETARIAN

Available in 250mg, 750mg, 1500mg and 3000mg Strengths!



Recommended Dosage: Take 1-3 every 6-8 hours as needed.

Processed in a facility that also processes foods containing wheat.



Ingredients: Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Malic Acid, Palm Oil, Citric Acid, Artificial Flavor, Turmeric Extract (Color), FD&C Red #40, FD&C Blue #1, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherols), Cannabidiol, Coconut Oil