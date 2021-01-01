About this product

All your favorite flavors in one place! Not too sweet and just the right amount of chew, our CBD Gummies are our #1 seller! Flavors include: Cherry, Pink Grapefruit, Watermelon, Strawberry, Orange, Blue Raspberry, Lime, Grape, Green Apple, Mango, Pineapple & Lemon. Available in 250mg, 750mg, 1500mg and 3000mg Strengths!



Recommended Dosage: Take 1-3 every 6-8 hours as needed.

Processed in a facility that also processes foods containing wheat.



Ingredients: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Fumaric Acid, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1, Cannabidiol, Coconut Oil