Logo for the brand Happy Hemp

Happy Hemp

Happy Hemp CBD Sour Gummy Bears

About this product

All your favorite flavors in one place! Not too sweet and just the right amount of chew, our CBD Gummies are our #1 seller! Flavors include: Cherry, Pink Grapefruit, Watermelon, Strawberry, Orange, Blue Raspberry, Lime, Grape, Green Apple, Mango, Pineapple & Lemon. Available in 250mg, 750mg, 1500mg and 3000mg Strengths!

Recommended Dosage: Take 1-3 every 6-8 hours as needed.
Processed in a facility that also processes foods containing wheat.

Ingredients: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Fumaric Acid, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1, Cannabidiol, Coconut Oil
