About this product

Additional Information

Happy Hemp Night Time CBD Gummy Candy Sample Pack — Try Our Bestsellers



Try a variety of our mouth-watering night-time CBD gummies with this Happy Hemp CBD Gummy Candy Sample Pack.



Experience the amazing benefits of CBD FOR SLEEP in the tastiest and most practical way – with our hemp edibles. Read more about the benefits of CBD on our blog.



Our customers love Happy Hemp CBD gummies because they’re bursting with flavor and premium quality CBD. They’re easy to dose and practical to take on the go.



Our CBD Gummy Samples are the perfect way to discover your favorite flavors. You get to try our best-sellers before committing to a full-sized jar. All of our edible products are infused with premium quality industrial CBD sourced here in the USA!



Features



10-12mg of CBD per gummy for convenient dosage



Infused with premium industrial grade CBD



100+mg total strength per pack



Unique, fruity flavors



Recommended Dosage



It’s recommended to take 1-6mg of CBD per 10 pounds of body weight per day.



For example, 2-3 CBD gummy bears would be a good starting point if you weigh 200lb. And 1-2 gummy bears would be a good starting point if you weigh 150lb.



You can build up the dose gradually according to your needs.



Read more about the dosage of CBD gummies on our blog.



Discover the amazing benefits of CBD with our Happy Hemp CBD Gummy Candy Sample Pack



Order Today!



Flavors may include: Gummy Worms, Gummy Stars, Sour Worms, Sour Mix, Sour Bears, Watermelon Rings, Peach Rings, Watermelon Bites, Gum Drops, Cherries, Blue Rings, Gummy Bears, Apple Rings, and more!



Want to learn more about the benefits of CBD?



Read our recent article here.



Want to find out which CBD product is the right one for you?



Take our CBD Product Matching Quiz!



Dosage: Our suggested dosage is 0.25mg CBD multiplied by your body weight (in pounds) on a daily basis. For example, a 120 pound person should take 30mg CBD daily (0.25 x 120 = 30) and a 200 pound person should take 50mg CBD daily (0.25 x 200 = 50).