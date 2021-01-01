About this product

They may be small, but they are mighty in flavor! Our CBD infused mini gummy worms are the perfect balance of sweet and chewy that will satisfy any sweet tooth! Each mini gummy worm consists of 2 flavors – Flavors include Wild Cherry, Pink Grapefruit, Watermelon, Strawberry, Orange, Blue Raspberry, Lime, Grape, Green Apple, Mango, Pineapple, Lemon. Available in 250mg, 750mg, 1500mg and 3000mg Strengths!



Recommended Dosage: Take 1-3 every 6-8 hours as needed.

Processed in a facility that also processes foods containing wheat.



Ingredients: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Cannabidiol, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived from Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1, Melatonin.