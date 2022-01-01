Happy Hydro has made it easier than ever to start your grow! Our Complete Grow Tent Kits come with everything you need to get growing, saving you the hassle of tracking down every individual item. No more analysis paralysis! We hand-picked our favorite supplies (yes, we are growers, too!) for an enjoyable and trouble-free cultivation experience. We're here for you every step of the way, included is 3 months of support to help with any questions along the way!



The Equipment

The centerpiece of our kits is the AC Infinity CLOUDLAB 5’ x 5’ grow tent. Premium canvas and a sturdy steel frame make this tent a pleasure to work with. The CLOUDLAB tent is paired with the AC Infinity T6 Inline Duct Fan and 8 feet of ducting. As discretion is of utmost importance, a 6-inch Australian Charcoal Duct Carbon Filter connects with the fan to eliminate all odors. These extra components are held securely with the help of 2 pairs of ratcheting equipment hangers.



The size of your harvest largely depends on the quality of your lighting. The Grower's Choice ROI-E720 is a top-tier LED grow light, putting out 720 watts of power that can be dimmed as needed. The fixture easily supplies enough light for the 5’ x 5’ area and features excellent corner coverage. If a Grower's Choice Master Controller is added this light can push around 800W!!!



Growing Medium and Nutrients

The CLOUDLAB tent is able to accommodate five medium/large plants. The kit includes five 5-gallon fabric pot and five 1-gallon fabric pots to start and transplant up into the 5G pots! A set of clear plastic saucers helps keep your new grow tent clean.



The included growing medium is Sohum Living Soil, a premium natural potting mix. This organic soil provides nutrients for the full life of your plants. When the first signs of flowering start to show, you can begin applying the included FoxFarm Tiger Bloom® Liquid Concentrate. Your buds will reward you with bigger blooms and a bountiful harvest.



More Accessories!

Other accessories include Teflon trimming scissors (to make harvesting less of a chore) and a SensorPush Humidity & Temperature Smart Sensor (to monitor the tent environment from your smartphone). The Air King 6-inch Clip-On Fan circulates the air in your tent, while also strengthening the stems of your plants.



If you want to start cultivating NOW, look no further than the Complete Grow Tent Kits from Happy Hydro. Just add some seeds and get growing!



Complete Grow Tent Kit Contents:

1 x AC Infinity CLOUDLAB 866 Grow Tent | 5' x 5'

1 x Grower's Choice ROI-E720 LED Grow Light

1 x Cloudline T6 Inline Duct Fan w/ Temp Control | 6-Inch

1 x Duct Carbon Filter, Australian Charcoal | 6-Inch

1 x 6-inch Four-Layer Ducting - 8ft

5 x 1-Gallon Fabric Pot w/Handles - Black | 6” H x 7” D

5 x 14" Clear Plastic Saucers

5 x 5-Gallon Fabric Pot w/Handles - Black | 10” H x 12” D

1 x 120V Single Outlet Mechanical Timer

2 x Air King 6-inch 190 CFM 2-Speed Clip-On Fan

1 x FoxFarm Tiger Bloom® Liquid Concentrate | 1 qt

1 x Happy Hydro 60mm Teflon Trimming Scissors

4 x Ratcheting Light & Equipment Hangers

1 x SensorPush | Humidity & Temperature Smart Sensor

2 x Sohum Living Soil - Bagged | 1.5 cubic ft

1 x 7 Steps To Grow | A Complete Beginner's Guide To Growing Indoors

PLUS 3 MONTHS OF GROWER SUPPORT!!! Call or email us if you have any questions along the way and we'll be happy to help!