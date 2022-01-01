We teamed up with YouTube Grower TerpyHighs to bring you a grow kit that has all of the top products that he uses and promotes!



Kit includes:



1x Grower's Choice ROI-E680S LED Grow Light

1x Grower's Choice Master Controller

1x Gorilla Grow Tent 4x4

1x AC Infinity Cloudline T6, 6" Carbon Filter, 6" 8-foot ducting

1x AirKing 6" Clip on Fan

2x Ratcheting Hangers