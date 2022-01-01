About this product
We teamed up with YouTube Grower TerpyHighs to bring you a grow kit that has all of the top products that he uses and promotes!
Kit includes:
1x Grower's Choice ROI-E680S LED Grow Light
1x Grower's Choice Master Controller
1x Gorilla Grow Tent 4x4
1x AC Infinity Cloudline T6, 6" Carbon Filter, 6" 8-foot ducting
1x AirKing 6" Clip on Fan
2x Ratcheting Hangers
About this brand
Happy Hydro
Whether you're a new or established grower Happy Hydro has all of your needs covered. With free same-day shipping paired with world-class customer service, you will find LED grow lights, tents, ventilation, nutrients, and more.