  3. HAPPY KIND
HAPPY KIND

The Kind that makes you happy! TM

About HAPPY KIND

Happiness is… best shared. Our flowers are grown in a community network of family farms using sustainable farming methods. Flowers are selected for purity and the happiest vibes. All of our growers are part of the Clean Green Network following organic standards. We believe in connecting with others through our heart chakras. Community values. Fair Trade. Connecting and uplifting each other. Happy Kind is for everyone with a big heart and a taste for happiness.