Happy Valley Pipe Company
Pure Happiness
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Smoking
Storage
Happy Valley Pipe Company products
17 products
Ashtrays
Adventure Ashtray with Stash Bowl
by Happy Valley Pipe Company
Ashtrays
Pipe Cleaner Adventure Ashtray
by Happy Valley Pipe Company
Cartridges
G13 Cartridge 0.5g
by Happy Valley Pipe Company
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
T. Sage Pre-Roll 1g
by Happy Valley Pipe Company
THC 17.1%
CBD 0%
Ashtrays
Joint Holder Adventure Ashtray
by Happy Valley Pipe Company
Pipes
CALL OF THE WILD COLLECTION
by Happy Valley Pipe Company
Flower Storage
Egg Storage Adventure Jar
by Happy Valley Pipe Company
Flower
Deadhead OG
by Happy Valley Pipe Company
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Ashtrays
Classic Adventure Ashtray
by Happy Valley Pipe Company
Flower Storage
The Hiker Adventure Jar
by Happy Valley Pipe Company
Rosin
Original Glue Live Rosin Cartridge 0.5g
by Happy Valley Pipe Company
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Original Glue (GG4)
by Happy Valley Pipe Company
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
jabba's Stash Distillate Pen 0.5g
by Happy Valley Pipe Company
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Lemon G13 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Happy Valley Pipe Company
THC 77.8%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Deadhead OG Pre-roll 1g
by Happy Valley Pipe Company
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Temple
by Happy Valley Pipe Company
THC 18.23%
CBD 0.09%
Rosin
Wedding Cake MAC Rosin 1g
by Happy Valley Pipe Company
THC 0%
CBD 0%
