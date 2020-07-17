About this product
Lime OG is a Sativa-leaning hybrid cultivar that gives a clear cerebral experience, paired with the body experience you would expect from an Indica. Terpenes can include strong lime and lemon, floral, and sour with earth undertones.
Happy Valley’s Flower is cultivated from start to finish for a truly premium experience. We insist on meticulously hand trimming our fresh flower before curing it for two weeks to preserve the terpene profile. After careful placement our glass jars are then hermetically sealed to ensure optimum flavor and freshness.
About this strain
Lime OG
A Lime Skunk mother and a Triple OG Father come together to create Lime OG by Exotic Genetix. This strain puts out a sour lime candy terpene profile that is as delicious as it sounds. Its mother is noted for a clear-headed buzz that allows you to go about your day, while its father has sedating and calming effects. When crossed you, get a downright pleasant buzz that goes all day long
Lime OG effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
37% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Happy Valley
High Times Cannabis Cup 2021: MA 🏆
Best Sativa Flower - Super Lemon Haze 🏆
Best Hybrid Flower - White Wedding 🏆
2nd Place Edibles: Gummies - Strawberry Margarita 🏆
2nd Place Topicals/Tinctures - Remedy Tincture 🏆
4th Place Sativa Vape - T.SAGE 🏆
Introduction
As longtime cannabis consumers, we were frequently frustrated by inconsistent experiences and the lack of accountability within the industry. Many times, the products we purchased delivered experiences that felt and tasted mislabeled—sometimes, dramatically so… and there was no way to verify if what they said was what we got.
Pioneering Authenticity
We founded Happy Valley to change all that. We are leading the charge to create a consistent, premium-quality cannabis experience for you—with a guarantee that what we say is what you get.
About Us
Our team uses proprietary techniques in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility along with cutting-edge production equipment to ensure your products are packaged at peak quality and freshness. You will receive premium-quality products, accurately dosed from verified cultivars. Every time.
Medical Patient Discounts
New Patient Discount: 20% off your entire order, valid for 30 days, new to each store location.
Patient Renewal Discount: $100 voucher when you spend $100 or more, valid for 30 days from the date of your card renewal
Birthday Discount: 20% off of one item, valid for 30 days from the date of your birthday
Veteran’s Discount: 20% off your entire order
Compassionate Care Discount*: 30% off your entire order
Senior Discount: 10% off your entire order
Financial Hardship Discount **: 10% off your entire order
Franks Friend’s Discount: 50% off entire order for HIV/Aids patients, must show proof of financial hardship
Cannabis Industry Discount: 10% off your entire order, must show proof of RMD Agent Badge
Please note that discounts cannot be stacked (including stacking on sale items). Only 1 discount per transaction will be honored.
