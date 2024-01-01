About this product
🚀 Introducing Astral O by Happy Vibes!
Embark on an otherworldly journey with Astral O, our newest creation that combines the best of Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC with a burst of Pomegranate. This cosmic blend promises an experience that's truly out of this world.
Key Features:
🌌 Euphoric Fusion: Enjoy a harmonious blend of 200mg Delta 8 and 25mg Delta 9 THC for a euphoric and relaxing experience.
🪐 Pomegranate Power: Infused with 250mg of Pomegranate, known for its antioxidant properties and refreshing taste.
🔬 Third-Party Tested: Astral O undergoes rigorous third-party testing to ensure purity and safety. 🌿 Farm Bill Compliant: Our gummies contain THC levels below 0.3%, adhering to US Farm Bill regulations.
🌟 Multiple Dosage Options: Available in various strengths, allowing you to tailor your experience to your preferences.
🛸 Elevate Your Vibe: Discover the transformative potential of Astral O and elevate your well-being to new heights.
Unlock the cosmic wonders of Astral O and embrace a journey of relaxation and bliss. (Must be 21 years or older to purchase.)
#AstralO #Delta8 #Delta9 #Pomegranate #HappyVibes
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not evaluated this statement. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Always check with a physician before trying any legal product, new dietary supplement, medicinal herb or botanical extract.
Embark on an otherworldly journey with Astral O, our newest creation that combines the best of Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC with a burst of Pomegranate. This cosmic blend promises an experience that's truly out of this world.
Key Features:
🌌 Euphoric Fusion: Enjoy a harmonious blend of 200mg Delta 8 and 25mg Delta 9 THC for a euphoric and relaxing experience.
🪐 Pomegranate Power: Infused with 250mg of Pomegranate, known for its antioxidant properties and refreshing taste.
🔬 Third-Party Tested: Astral O undergoes rigorous third-party testing to ensure purity and safety. 🌿 Farm Bill Compliant: Our gummies contain THC levels below 0.3%, adhering to US Farm Bill regulations.
🌟 Multiple Dosage Options: Available in various strengths, allowing you to tailor your experience to your preferences.
🛸 Elevate Your Vibe: Discover the transformative potential of Astral O and elevate your well-being to new heights.
Unlock the cosmic wonders of Astral O and embrace a journey of relaxation and bliss. (Must be 21 years or older to purchase.)
#AstralO #Delta8 #Delta9 #Pomegranate #HappyVibes
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not evaluated this statement. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Always check with a physician before trying any legal product, new dietary supplement, medicinal herb or botanical extract.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Happy Vibes CBD
Feel the vibes! Happy Vibes offers a wide range of premium cannabis gummies! Happy Vibes is known for our pectin, vegan, gluten-free CBDs to Delta 8, 9, 10. There is a gummy for every mood type you are looking to evoke. Try our CBN gummies for sleep, get the best night of rest you ever had!
Notice a problem?Report this item