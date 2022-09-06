About this product
The sister to our award-winning brownie, our brown sugar blondie is soft and buttery with a gooey center, bits of crunchy toffee, and 100mg of the best quality full-spectrum THC. It's a truly incredibly edible. Enjoy an elevated and delicious cannabis experience with the Hapy Kitchen 100mg Toffee Crunch Blondie
From artisan baked goods to sweet treats and tasty tinctures, Hapy Kitchen produces the best, award-winning, focused-spectrum cannabis edibles in Oregon. By combining quality Oregonian cannabis, superior food ingredients, and terpenes, we produce a great tasting product with a predictable effect that consumers can trust again and again.
So, whether you’re looking for that little uplift for your outdoor adventure or that relaxing feeling before a perfect night’s sleep, our terpene-infused edibles consistently deliver the same experience every time.
10047196AA8