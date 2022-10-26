About this product
This is the cookie Oregonians have been craving now in 1-1 CBD. You really can’t go wrong with a carefully crafted cannabis chocolate chip cookie! With soft and chewy centers, crispy buttery edges, and decadent chocolate, we mix in high-quality THC hash rosin and CBD to make you hapy!
Hapy Kitchen
From artisan baked goods to sweet treats and tasty tinctures, Hapy Kitchen produces the best, award-winning, focused-spectrum cannabis edibles in Oregon. By combining quality Oregonian cannabis, superior food ingredients, and terpenes, we produce a great tasting product with a predictable effect that consumers can trust again and again.
So, whether you’re looking for that little uplift for your outdoor adventure or that relaxing feeling before a perfect night’s sleep, our terpene-infused edibles consistently deliver the same experience every time.
10047196AA8