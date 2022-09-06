About this product
WINNER of the High Times Cannabis Cup, CannaChef Edibles Cup, and the Oregon Leaf Bowl. For decades, people have been trying to perfect the stoner classic: cannabis brownies. Not to brag, but we think we’ve nailed it. Our fudge brownies have all the ooey, gooey, decadence of a homemade brownie alongside 100mg of top-quality THC for an unmatched edible you won’t want to skip over. A coveted fan favorite, our fudge brownies are made with high-quality cocoa and come in two different potencies. Reward yourself with the perfect pairing of chocolate and cannabis.
From artisan baked goods to sweet treats and tasty tinctures, Hapy Kitchen produces the best, award-winning, focused-spectrum cannabis edibles in Oregon. By combining quality Oregonian cannabis, superior food ingredients, and terpenes, we produce a great tasting product with a predictable effect that consumers can trust again and again.
So, whether you’re looking for that little uplift for your outdoor adventure or that relaxing feeling before a perfect night’s sleep, our terpene-infused edibles consistently deliver the same experience every time.
State License(s)
10047196AA8