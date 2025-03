Our Peach Orange Mango artisanal cannabis syrups are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and made with real fruit and live resin to create the most delightfully refreshing experience that’s great on its own, added to a smoothie or mixed in a drink. Our easy-to-pour and easy-to-measure syrups are nano-enhanced to quicken activation time to a cool 15 minutes. Crafted with 250mg of THC, It’ll get your juices flowing!

read more