We slow cook ginger, cardamon, cinnamon, and our signature spice blend in coconut-derived MCT oil for 24 hrs before we strain it and add full-spectrum oil and terpenes from True Terpenes. This warm delicious tincture was formulated to help you unwind, and support a good night's sleep.



"I am also quite impressed by their Chai Tincture for relaxation at the end of an arduous day. I can dribble a small or a slightly larger amount under my tongue. The carefully extracted aromatics of their own Chai Tea tincture shine through and the effect takes hold in mere minutes. This tincture comes in a variety of strengths, from pure CBD to high THC and combinations of the two. Easy to enjoy and it knocks me out!" -- Forbes