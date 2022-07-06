A fresh blast of citrus lightness! This was specifically formulated using a propriety blend from True Terpenes to put a little pep in your step! Made using coconut derived MCT oil and full spectrum oil.



"I am also quite impressed by their Chai Tincture for relaxation at the end of an arduous day. I can dribble a small or a slightly larger amount under my tongue. The carefully extracted aromatics of their own Chai Tea tincture shine through and the effect takes hold in mere minutes. This tincture comes in a variety of strengths, from pure CBD to high THC and combinations of the two. Easy to enjoy and it knocks me out!" -- Forbes