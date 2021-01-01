Loading…
HARA FLOW

EVA Deluxe CBD Vape System

About this product

A deluxe vaping experience by the EVA. This elegant battery is a 5/10 thread equipped with 3 heat settings. 5 taps of the button to turn on and off. 3 taps to change heat settings. The EVA has a sleep mode that will conserve battery if left on.

It comes in colors: BLK Carbon and PNK Baby.

Take you’re vaping experience to the next level!

900 mAH Battery
3 Adjustable Heat Settings
Micro USB Charging Cord
Magnetic cartridge screw
3 Month Warranty
Full Gram Cartridge
