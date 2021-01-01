About this product

The HARA Healixer 1000 mg tincture is blended with three premium ingredients. This simple, clean, and highly effective blend works great as a staple in your daily supplementation regimen or as a higher dosed elixir for increased relief during times of acute need.



Ingredients:



1000 mg Full Spectrum CBD

29 ml organic MCT oil

Organic peppermint oil

This product contains zero THC

No pesticides, herbicides, or solvents

Third Party Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety and Potency



For best results enjoy this oil sublingual for 30 seconds – 1 minute:



1/2 dropper = 16.6 mg CBD

1 dropper = 33.3 mg CBD



We combine CBD sourced from the most reliable and trusted hemp farms in the USA with top grade organic MCT oil. Our diligence in sourcing only the best CBD ensures that it is 100% organic and will always test pesticide free. Our CBD is extracted using CO2 extraction and crystal precipitation. In laymen’s terms, we don’t use solvents for extraction, we keep it clean. MCT oil is our carrier of choice because of the health benefits associated with medium-chain triglycerides. MCT’s are digested easily and sent directly to the liver, where they have a thermogenic effect and the ability to positively alter your metabolism.



Our flavoring comes from 100% pure peppermint essential oil. We chose this natural tonic due to its positive effects on the digestive system. In addition to its calming aroma, peppermint oil can help relax muscles in the GI tract.