Delta 8 + Live Oil Distillate

Our Delta 8 + Live Oil Distillate is a powerful naturally-balanced cannabinoid blend that is perfect for those that want something a little different than our regular Delta 8 distillate offerings.



The blend is primarily delta-8-THC with our Live Oil extract mixed in. Our specially-crafted Live Oil preserves the natural balance of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids present in our live oil specific cannabis. The extract is the result of over a decades worth of extraction technique development and genetic perfection through crossbreeding. When combined with our Delta-8-THC distillate, like this blend, the Live Oil offers an experience like no other.



Each batch of our Delta 8 + Live Oil distillate is tested potency, heavy metals, residual solvents, and pesticides. All product and source cannabinoid COAs can be found on our Product COA page.



This product may oxidize and change color when exposed to oxygen, light, and/or heat. This is normal!

This product is very thick and does not wick well in carts. If you wish to make carts with this distillate, we suggest adding terpenes.

Suggested use: May take several hours for full effect and can vary from person to person. The required amount for full effect can also vary greatly between individuals

This product contains a total delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

Warning: As this product contains federally legal hemp-derived delta-8-THC, an isomer of THC, it may cause a positive result on a drug test.

Store in a cool dry place away from heat and light. Keep away from children.

In order to provide a safe and high quality product, all of our products are produced in a FDACS licensed commercial processing facility that receives periodic inspections and is cGMP compliant. As an additional measure of safety, ethanol is the only solvent used in the entire process from hemp plant to our delta-8-THC tinctures.

Cannabinoid Content:



92.08% Delta-8-THC

00.74% CBDA

00.64% Delta-8-THCV

00.24% CBNA

00.23% CBD

00.14% CBT

00.04% CBCA

Terpene Content:



0.109% beta-Myrcene

0.066% trans-Caryophyllene

0.059% Farnesene

0.031% alpha-Bisabolol

0.024% (R)-(+)-Limonene

0.018% alpha-Humulene

0.014% Guaiol

Flavonoid Content:



27.86 ppm beta sitosterol

15.10 ppm Cannaflavin A

12.67 ppm Cannaflavin B

Please note: the product picture for this product shows the 28ml option. We use the same jar for 10ml, but the jar is not filled as high. We use a smaller round glass jar for 3ml.



