Introducing the Hamilton Devices Jetstream, a unique device that is similar to the Starship. It features three cartridges, but with a special twist! Unlike other devices, the Jetstream is self-propelling, which means it blows the vaporized material without the need to inhale. With multiple Air Flow modes and an adjustable voltage, the Jetstream puts power at your fingertips. Whether you’re vaping alone or with a group, this device is perfect for a solo session or a group session. Get ready to experience the newest and most innovative invention in the vaping market!

Show more