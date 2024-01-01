Hamilton Devices Jetstream

by Harbor City Hemp
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Hamilton Devices Jetstream

About this product

Introducing the Hamilton Devices Jetstream, a unique device that is similar to the Starship. It features three cartridges, but with a special twist! Unlike other devices, the Jetstream is self-propelling, which means it blows the vaporized material without the need to inhale. With multiple Air Flow modes and an adjustable voltage, the Jetstream puts power at your fingertips. Whether you’re vaping alone or with a group, this device is perfect for a solo session or a group session. Get ready to experience the newest and most innovative invention in the vaping market!
About this brand

Logo for the brand Harbor City Hemp
Harbor City Hemp
Hemp product manufacturer in Melbourne, FL producing a variety of high quality hemp products such as Delta-8-THC cartridges with CO₂ extracted terpenes, Ultra Potency tinctures, and more.

License(s)

  • FL, US: 2021-R-1887007
