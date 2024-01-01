Proudly announcing the first 2-in-1 vape cartridge and concentrate bubbler, Hamilton Devices KR1. This small lightweight device will surprise you with its super powerful punch!



Hamilton Devices is proud to present our KR1 – the world’s first 2-in-1 vape cartridge and concentrate bubbler. It’s hard to believe looking at its small size that the KR1 packs a powerful punch! This dual-purpose bubbler allows you to interchange between your favorite 510 thread cartridges or a wax coil. It’s perfect for on the go or a sesh with friends!

