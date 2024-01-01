The Ari Mini is from the Yocan ARI series (formerly known as Sol) of variable voltage batteries with a slim body that packs disproportionate power. The ARi battery series is always at your best service, thanks to the rechargeable battery and voltage adjustment dial on the bottom.



Using the ARI series of batteries is simple: press the button five times to fire it up and press it twice to start the preheating function. It will warm up your atomizer at 1.8V for 10 seconds. By rotating the bottom dial, find your sweet spot in terms of temperature.



The superbly handy ARI series battery boasts a long-lasting rechargeable battery, which will always feed you with continuous output for a consistent experience. The ARI’s type-C charging port ensures you can refuel without hassle. The ARI series comes in a stainless steel housing, a plus for durability.

