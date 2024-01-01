Looking for a top-of-the-line vaporizer that delivers a smooth and satisfying experience every time? Yocan Kodo Pro is the ultimate tool for vaping enthusiasts. This sleek and portable device is the perfect accessory for on-the-go vaping, offering a range of features that make it easy to use and customize.



The Yocan Kodo Pro Box Mod Battery is a portable palm-sized atomizer battery mod in a sleek, small, and easy-to-use package. Don’t let the size fool you – it has everything necessary for a 510 atomizer.



Yocan is always trying something new with technology, which sets them apart from others. The Yocan Kodo Pro is proof of that – the battery can match all the 510 threading oil atomizers available today. In this case, one battery is truly enough.



The Yocan Kodo Pro comes with an innovative preheat function, which is just what you need when you need to prepare your material before use. The result is a truly smooth and flavorful vapor.



Heat your material for 10 seconds by clicking the power button twice; once done, the function will automatically shut off. You can deactivate the heating by just pressing the power button twice again.



Most vaporizer batteries in the market tend to overheat the oil, and most oils available today are carefully worked at the lowest heat. With the Yocan Kodo Pro, you don’t have to worry about that. The functional adjustable voltage option allows the user to select between 1.8-4.2v. This ensures that you get a high-quality vaping experience however you want it.



Charging is super convenient with built-in USB charging – you can charge anywhere using your power cord. It will take approximately 30 minutes to charge the 400mAh battery fully. This means that with the Yocan Kodo Pro, you spend less time charging and more time vaping, which is perfect for extended vaping sessions.

Show more