This is your beloved Yocan UNI but made even better. The Yocan UNI Pro is more powerful, functional, and practical. You get the same functionalities, capabilities, and much more with this new and updated version.



Expect to experience a new level of the UNI variant with the Yocan UNI Pro. You get to enjoy upgrades such as precise voltage adjustment, which lets you precisely choose the temperature for your cartridges to run on. Selecting and changing the voltage level is more convenient, thanks to the new buttons. It’s a fuss-free way of setting temperature precisely.



On the side of the cartridge box mod battery is a crisp OLED screen, which lets you see all the changes you made. The screen also displays other settings and statuses. It’s better to visually see icons when checking your device’s status than just reading it using LED lights.



Aside from these new internal enhancements, the pro version of the Yocan UNI also boasts a sharper and sleeker appearance, with sharp corners instead of rounded edges for a more robust look. The appearance of the Yocan UNI matches its actual power and capability.



The Yocan Pro Box Mod is your best choice if you want an affordable device with professional-level performance.

