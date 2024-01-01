The Yocan Ziva Pro Smart Vaporizer Mod is the latest innovation from Yocan, an upgrade from the Yocan Ziva Smart Vaporizer Mod, designed for a superior vaping experience with wax concentrates and essential oils.



Be the first among your friends to own this new product from Yocan. Here are a few reasons to consider adding the Yocan Ziva Pro Smart Vaporizer Mod to your vaping collection.



The Yocan Ziva Pro is an auto-draw vape, automatically activating the heating element when you take a pull from the mouthpiece. This design eliminates the need for buttons, making it user-friendly. Just take a puff, and it will produce vapor for you, mimicking the experience of traditional smoking without combustion.



Auto-draw vaporizers are also safer, as there are no buttons to accidentally press, preventing unwanted activation in your pocket or bag.



