About this product
Our Zero THC CBD Pain Cream is infused with a soothing eucalyptus scent and provides quick relief from pain and inflammation. Each bottle CBD Pain Cream contains 350mg of CBD formulated from 99% pure CBD isolate.
Pesticide-free & non-GMO
US-grown using natural farming practices
Non-intoxicating, zero high
0% THC
Lab tested
Ingredients:
Purified Water, Euxyl PE 90-10, Montanov 82, Aloe Powder, Isopropyl Myristate, Glycerol Monostearate, Squalane Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Menthol, Hyaluronic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Cannabidiol (CBD), Fractioned Coconut Oil (MCT)*, Turmeric Extract, Black Pepper Oil, Vitamin E *CONTAINS COCONUT
Suggested Use:
Use for pain and inflammation. Apply to skin as needed. Repeat as desired. Store at room temperature away from direct sunlight. Do not ingest.
About this brand
Harbor Hemp Company
Founded in 2018, Harbor Hemp Company™ is a family-run wellness brand based in New England. We specialize in crafting small batch and natural hemp products with each batch being independently tested for quality and purity. We are proud to be one of Connecticut’s first licensed CBD manufacturers with a current Good Manufacturing Process (cGMP) certification.