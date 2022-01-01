Infuse your favorite beverages and recipes with Harbor Hemp’s water-soluble CBD Drops. flavorless and odorless, our CBD Drops contain 25mg per serving, mix easily with any drink or food and are a convenient way to get your daily CBD dose. Our pantry-sized 118ml bottle contains 3000mg of CBD per bottle, making it the perfect kitchen staple.



Pesticide-free & non-GMO

US-grown using natural farming practices

Non-intoxicating, zero high

Zero THC

Lab tested



Ingredients:

Filtered Water; Natural Emulsifier; Fractioned Coconut Oil (MCT); Cannabidiol (CBD) from 99% pure CBD isolate; Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Benzoate



Suggested Use:

Infuse any beverage or recipe. Add 1 serving (1mL) and stir. Individual results may vary. Adjust dosage if necessary. Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.