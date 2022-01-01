About this product
Infuse your favorite beverages and recipes with Harbor Hemp’s water-soluble CBD Drops. flavorless and odorless, our CBD Drops contain 25mg per serving, mix easily with any drink or food and are a convenient way to get your daily CBD dose. Our pantry-sized 118ml bottle contains 3000mg of CBD per bottle, making it the perfect kitchen staple.
Pesticide-free & non-GMO
US-grown using natural farming practices
Non-intoxicating, zero high
Zero THC
Lab tested
Ingredients:
Filtered Water; Natural Emulsifier; Fractioned Coconut Oil (MCT); Cannabidiol (CBD) from 99% pure CBD isolate; Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Benzoate
Suggested Use:
Infuse any beverage or recipe. Add 1 serving (1mL) and stir. Individual results may vary. Adjust dosage if necessary. Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Pesticide-free & non-GMO
US-grown using natural farming practices
Non-intoxicating, zero high
Zero THC
Lab tested
Ingredients:
Filtered Water; Natural Emulsifier; Fractioned Coconut Oil (MCT); Cannabidiol (CBD) from 99% pure CBD isolate; Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Benzoate
Suggested Use:
Infuse any beverage or recipe. Add 1 serving (1mL) and stir. Individual results may vary. Adjust dosage if necessary. Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Harbor Hemp Company
Founded in 2018, Harbor Hemp Company™ is a family-run wellness brand based in New England. We specialize in crafting small batch and natural hemp products with each batch being independently tested for quality and purity. We are proud to be one of Connecticut’s first licensed CBD manufacturers with a current Good Manufacturing Process (cGMP) certification.