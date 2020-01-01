Mission Statement: We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in our relationship with you, our client. We endeavor to know and understand your business challenges in the cannabis space and help you reach your goals Strategic Plan: To enhance our clients through safe and secure compliance technologies that enable the processing of business in a legal and ethical manner. We have added strategic partners in multiple business categories like offensive cyber security that position us in an very positive light with regulators. To focus on compliance and client satisfaction by really knowing our customer better than any other firm in the cannabis space. We have been in business since the middle of 2016 and have now grown into the largest armored carrier for cannabis in the state of CA. Our plan is to dominate this space in 2018 with over 400% growth. Our model we operate under allows for nimble and flexible scheduling, processing as well as pick up and delivery of compliance accounts. We have grown significantly adding the first credit union in the state to directly deposit into the federal reserve. We will now be selective in the banks we bring on that match our vision and company philosophy.