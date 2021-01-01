About this product

HARI OM "THIRD EYE CHAKRA BALANCING BATH BOMB:

- Contains 25mg of Organic Full Spectrum CBD Rich Hemp Oil

- No Herbicides, Pesticides or Solvents

- Always Natural, Never Synthetic Ingredients Used

- Hand Made in USA

- ABOUT YOUR THIRD EYE CHAKRA:

- The Third Eye Chakra, is the center of your Intuition, Insight, Meditation and Self-Reflection. It is located right in the center of your forehead.



SIGNS YOUR THIRD EYE CHAKRA MAY BE UNBALANCED:

Headaches, sinus issues, hearing loss, eye-strain, hormone dysfunction, mood swings, exaggerated imagination, volatility



CONTENTS:

Full spectrum hemp oil (25mg CBD)*, sodium bicarbonate, epsom salt, black Hawaiian lava sea salt, dead sea salt, citric acid*, hemp seed oil*, and a therapeutic essential oil blend carefully selected to help in balancing your third eye chakra, topped with black Hawaiian lava sea salt.



*organic ingredients



ESSENTIAL OIL BLEND:

Lemongrass, Frankincense, Citrus



DIRECTIONS:

Soak in warm bath for 20 minutes or more and air dry for best results. Caution tub may be slippery when exiting. Wipe tub down after use. Please store in a cool, dark, and dry place away from direct humidity.



DISCLAIMER:

This product has not been evaluated by the FDA, this product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Adult use only, not intended for use in children.