HARI OM "THIRD EYE CHAKRA BALANCING BATH BOMB:
- Contains 25mg of Organic Full Spectrum CBD Rich Hemp Oil
- No Herbicides, Pesticides or Solvents
- Always Natural, Never Synthetic Ingredients Used
- Hand Made in USA
- ABOUT YOUR THIRD EYE CHAKRA:
- The Third Eye Chakra, is the center of your Intuition, Insight, Meditation and Self-Reflection. It is located right in the center of your forehead.
SIGNS YOUR THIRD EYE CHAKRA MAY BE UNBALANCED:
Headaches, sinus issues, hearing loss, eye-strain, hormone dysfunction, mood swings, exaggerated imagination, volatility
CONTENTS:
Full spectrum hemp oil (25mg CBD)*, sodium bicarbonate, epsom salt, black Hawaiian lava sea salt, dead sea salt, citric acid*, hemp seed oil*, and a therapeutic essential oil blend carefully selected to help in balancing your third eye chakra, topped with black Hawaiian lava sea salt.
*organic ingredients
ESSENTIAL OIL BLEND:
Lemongrass, Frankincense, Citrus
DIRECTIONS:
Soak in warm bath for 20 minutes or more and air dry for best results. Caution tub may be slippery when exiting. Wipe tub down after use. Please store in a cool, dark, and dry place away from direct humidity.
DISCLAIMER:
This product has not been evaluated by the FDA, this product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Adult use only, not intended for use in children.
Hari Om Hemp
Always Natural, Never Synthetic... A Holistic Way to Living. Welcome to Hari Om Hemp. Hari Om Hemp is a Holistic Wellness company and we want to take you on a journey to health and wellness. We offer Full Spectrum CBD Bath and Body products. Join us in our quest to “A Holistic Way to Living".